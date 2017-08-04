The 2018 Mustang Just Got Really Sneaky

Former Mustang engineer Steve von Forester backed his Ford Mustang V8 GT out of his driveway and was promptly pulled over. His neighbors had called the police complaining about his loud engine. Steve didn’t get a ticket, and he didn’t get angry. Instead, he got to work.

And he invented Quiet Start. Basically, it’s a stealth mode system that will allow you to quiet the engine on your Mustang.

Quiet Start will come as an add-on to the 2018 Mustang GT. It allows you to schedule the hours when you want a quiet start instead of the normal Mustang rumble. You can also select it at any time as an engine mode. You can set it to start quietly between 10 pm and 7 am, or whatever hours you choose, or select it when you get into the car.

Technically, it works by closing valves to quiet the engine to the about the same volume as a standard dishwasher.

. .