Having Surgery Soon? Chances Are Your Surgeon Will Be Rockin’ Out!

August 7, 2017 11:00 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Guns n' Roses, Rolling Stones, Scorpions
Low level view of surgical team operating

Apparently when a surgeon cuts into a body, he or she wants to do it the sounds of rock.

That’s the finding from Spotify and the healthcare app Figure 1, who did a study that says 90 percent of surgeons like to hear music when they operate — and that the majority of them want to hear rock.

The number-one song on the list? Scorpions‘ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” followed by Guns n’ Roses‘ “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” The rest of the Top 10 rock songs played during operations includes tracks from The Rolling StonesThe Doors and Queen.

Here’s the Top 10:

  1. Scorpions – “Rock You Like a Hurricane”
  2. Guns N’ Roses – “Sweet Child o’ Mine”
  3. Ted Nugent – “Just What the Doctor Ordered”
  4. The Doors – “Break on Through (To the Other Side)”
  5. The Rolling Stones – “Paint It Black”
  6. Led Zeppelin – “Whole Lotta Love”
  7. Queen – “We Will Rock You”
  8. AC/DC – “Back in Black”
  9. Eric Clapton – “Cocaine”
  10. Jimi Hendrix – “The Wind Cries Mary”
