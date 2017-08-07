Having Surgery Soon? Chances Are Your Surgeon Will Be Rockin’ Out!

Apparently when a surgeon cuts into a body, he or she wants to do it the sounds of rock.

That’s the finding from Spotify and the healthcare app Figure 1, who did a study that says 90 percent of surgeons like to hear music when they operate — and that the majority of them want to hear rock.

The number-one song on the list? Scorpions‘ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” followed by Guns n’ Roses‘ “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” The rest of the Top 10 rock songs played during operations includes tracks from The Rolling Stones, The Doors and Queen.

Here’s the Top 10: