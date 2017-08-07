WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Ron Wood Of The Rolling Stones Talks About His Lung Cancer

August 7, 2017 5:28 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Rolling Stones, Ron Wood
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

We got the bad news back in May that Ron Wood was dealing with lung cancer, it was tough on him, “There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains, time to say goodbye. You never know what is going to happen.”

Ron didn’t seam to be surprised of getting a serious medical condition with his age and lifestyle, “I had this thought at the back of my mind after I gave up smoking a year ago. ‘How can I have got through 50 years of chain-smoking, and all the rest of my bad habits, without something going on in there?’”

With no desire to take chemotherapy, a piece of his lug was removed and things are going good, “Did I think I’d ever make it to see this? Hell no! Someone up there must like me. And luckily someone down here likes me too.” More here.

