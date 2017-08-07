Ronnie Wood Declined Chemotherapy to Save His Hair

By Hayden Wright

Ronnie Wood has opened up about his recent cancer scare: The Rolling Stones guitarist underwent treatment for lesions on his lungs. However, he had a very rock-and-roll reason for declining chemotherapy…he didn’t want to lose his hair. Fortunately, Wood says he’s “fine” now.

Related: Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood Treated for Lung Lesion

“It’s more I wasn’t going to lose my hair,” he told The Daily Mail. “This hair wasn’t going anywhere. I said, ‘No way.’ And I just kept the faith it would be all right.”

Wood revealed the turmoil and uncertainty the treatment and waiting period caused his family.

“There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains – time to say goodbye,” he said. “You never know what is going to happen.”

Nevertheless, Wood expressed gratitude that his hard-partying lifestyle didn’t catch up to him sooner.

“I had this thought at the back of my mind after I gave up smoking a year ago: ‘How can I have got through 50 years of chain-smoking – and all the rest of my bad habits – without something going on in there?'”

The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour kicks off in September, and Wood is expected to join.