The Craziest Scavenger Hunt You’ve Ever Seen: Stacey Needs Your Help!

Stacey is participating in an international scavenger hunt, called GISHWHES, for the second year in a row. What is GISHWHES?

There are nearly 200 items on the list and if you are at all interested in contributing to this craziness, Stacey will find a way to thank you. Here are some of the crazier things she’s looking for:

A stormtrooper to drive a large public passenger vehicle

A bear costume

A full-sized bus that is no longer being used and a steel shredder to shred the bus

A flute player

Wombat poop (yes, wombat poop)

A biker gang and a bounce house

A Nobel Laureate, a MacArthur Fellow, or a former member of the Harlem Globetrotters to sing Carpool Karaoke with me

10 mannequins

She is also excited to be able to help out refugee families through GISHWHES this year.

If you want in on the fun please contact Stacey at sduford@cbs.com