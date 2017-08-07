WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

The Craziest Scavenger Hunt You’ve Ever Seen: Stacey Needs Your Help!

August 7, 2017 8:30 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: gishwhes, scavenger hunt, stormtrooper

Stacey is participating in an international scavenger hunt, called GISHWHES, for the second year in a row. What is GISHWHES?

. .

There are nearly 200 items on the list and if  you are at all interested in contributing to this craziness, Stacey will find a way to thank you. Here are some of the crazier things she’s looking for:

A stormtrooper to drive a large public passenger vehicle

A bear costume

A full-sized bus that is no longer being used and a steel shredder to shred the bus

A flute player

Wombat poop (yes, wombat poop)

A biker gang and a bounce house

A Nobel Laureate, a MacArthur Fellow, or a former member of the Harlem Globetrotters to sing Carpool Karaoke with me

10 mannequins

 

She is also excited to be able to help out refugee families through GISHWHES this year.

If you want in on the fun please contact Stacey at sduford@cbs.com

 

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live