By: Beau Daniels

Dane Nash began a vegan diet a couple years ago. Now most of his diet is eating banana’s. Nash will consume up to 150 banana’s a week which is about 80 percent of his calorie intake.

You would think that Nash’s banana diet is bad for him, “Bananas are the best way to go. They’re the best tropical fruits that are readily available in the UK. They’re cheap, they’re consistent in terms of calories, and they’re consistent in terms of nutrients, too. This diet has helped me a lot in taking control of my health and my life, and I’m now healthier than ever. I cannot recommend it enough.”

Nash does take vitamins to add nutrients. Before ever considering a banana diet check out what a Nutritional Therapist has to say, “This diet lacks very important nutrients, particularly protein and fat, micronutrients (especially fat soluble nutrients) and, very importantly, variety. There is a healthier way to eat a vegan diet, but unfortunately this person is missing some significant aspects of it.” More here.

