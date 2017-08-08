Cody Schannault, owner of Red Oak Lawn Care, and Kyle Stansik, owner of Infinity Lawn and Landscape, are giving back to a cause that has affected millions, but in a way that has never been done before.

The Livonia duo has teamed up to create Cutting for Cancer, a service in which they cut the lawn of a person battling cancer, completely free of charge.

“We wanted to come up with something that would help people, Schannualt says, “we started it and didn’t think much of it and we put it out on social media…and now we are in the process in the turning it into a non-profit.”

This program hits very close to home for both, as Kyle lost his father, John, to cancer in 2016 and Cody’s mother beat Stage Four Non-Hodgkins while she was a single parent with limited health insurance.

The program is growing quickly, and what started out as just one or two customers being served has blossomed into the double digits. But, the two explain that they hope one day Cutting for Cancer is in every neighborhood across the country so no person in need has to be turned away.

“We just added our first company from out of Michigan to our contributor list, servicing parts of Louisiana,” Schannualt says, “we’ve also had companies from Pennsylvania reach out to us as well.”

The program is currently only available in Livonia, but with a little more help it could available in every community.

If you know of anybody that could use this service, or a lawn care service that can help in any way, visit cuttingforcancer.org for more information.