Guide To Mustang Alley At The Woodward Dream Cruise

(WOMC) Saddle up those ponies, folks, this is something you won’t want to miss: Ford’s Mustang Alley returns to the Woodward Dream Cruise for its 19th year.

This year’s Mustang Alley will be the largest gathering ever, featuring even more iconic muscle cars than you’re used to seeing.

And get this: Visitors will get a preview of the 2018 Mustang, which hits dealer showrooms later this year.

Don’t blink. The new 2018 Ford Mustang GT* with available Drag Strip Mode can now go 0-60 in under 4 seconds! #FordMustang pic.twitter.com/RVvvpg233Z — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) July 25, 2017

It can go from zero to 60 in four seconds. But don’t try that at Dream Cruise.

These cars are meant to be driven. #FordMustang pic.twitter.com/CEuGontEyb — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) July 5, 2017

What you can do is bring your own Mustang and cruise in and out of the event. Register below.

#FordMustang owners, it’s that time of year again. #MustangAlley is back! Sign up and register your ride today: https://t.co/hJILLcTsJt — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) August 2, 2017

The complete line of Ford Performance Parts will be on display as well. Vaughn Gittin Jr. will display his toy collection, including his RTR Mustang and Formula D race car. All Mustang owners are welcome to take part in this celebration by registering for Mustang Alley at www.MustangAlleyOn9.com.

“Dream Cruise is all about the sheer joy and freedom of the automobile, and Ford has always celebrated car culture,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford Vice President, U.S. Marketing Sales and Service. “From Fiesta to GT, we’re obsessed with making driving fun and we’re committed to celebrating that passion with enthusiasts of all ages in the birthplace of motoring.”

The entire Ford Performance lineup will be on display at Mustang Alley, including the Ford GT supercar. Ford Mustang team members who will be available to chat on site include: