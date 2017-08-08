Mustang Alley, Woodward Dream Cruise

Guide To Mustang Alley At The Woodward Dream Cruise

August 8, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Woodward Dream Cruise
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

(WOMC) Saddle up those ponies, folks, this is something you won’t want to miss: Ford’s Mustang Alley returns to the Woodward Dream Cruise for its 19th year.

This year’s Mustang Alley will be the largest gathering ever, featuring even more iconic muscle cars than you’re used to seeing.

And get this: Visitors will get a preview of the 2018 Mustang, which hits dealer showrooms later this year.

It can go from zero to 60 in four seconds. But don’t try that at Dream Cruise.

What you can do is bring your own Mustang and cruise in and out of the event. Register below.

The complete line of Ford Performance Parts will be on display as well. Vaughn Gittin Jr. will display his toy collection, including his RTR Mustang and Formula D race car. All Mustang owners are welcome to take part in this celebration by registering for Mustang Alley at www.MustangAlleyOn9.com.

“Dream Cruise is all about the sheer joy and freedom of the automobile, and Ford has always celebrated car culture,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford Vice President, U.S. Marketing Sales and Service. “From Fiesta to GT, we’re obsessed with making driving fun and we’re committed to celebrating that passion with enthusiasts of all ages in the birthplace of motoring.”

The entire Ford Performance lineup will be on display at Mustang Alley, including the Ford GT supercar. Ford Mustang team members who will be available to chat on site include:

  • Nick Terzes, Ford GT engineering supervisor
  • Chuck Drake, sport attribute engineer, former Mustang vehicle integration engineer
  • Mike Del Zio, Mustang vehicle dynamics engineer
  • Keith Daugherty, Mustang vehicle integration engineer
  • Jim Owens, Ford Performance marketing manager
  • Mark Schaller, Mustang brand marketing manager
