By: Beau Daniels

I’ve notice that some fast food milk shakes stay thick and fluffed up probably because of the ingredients that are added. Now an ice cream has been developed that does not melt. When I hear that I think of marshmallow dip. The answer is a confection type of process that was discovered accidentally by a chef when working with strawberry’s, “dairy cream solidified instantly when strawberry polyphenol was added.” The strawberry polyphenol is what helped create “unmeltable” ice-cream.

Oddity Central gives a more technical explanation, “Polyphenol liquid has properties to make it difficult for water and oil to separate. So a popsicle containing it will be able to retain the original shape of the cream for a longer time than usual, and be hard to melt.” I’m starting to think having ice cream that doesn’t melt with a possibility of become messy takes the fun out of the product.

