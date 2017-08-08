Know A New Or Soon-To-Be Driver? Check Out Ford’s Driving Skills For Life At Dream Cruise

(WOMC) New drivers are dangerous drivers, study after study shows. According to dosomething.org, 16-year-olds have higher crash rates than drivers of any other age, with 33 percent of deaths among 13 to 19-year-olds in 2010 occurring in motor vehicle crashes.

And that’s where Ford Driving Skills for Life comes in.

To help newly licensed drivers master their vehicles, Ford is bringing its award-winning Driving Skills for Life program to the Woodward Dream Cruise for the first time. Young enthusiasts and new drivers will get the opportunity to learn safe driving techniques with the help of a new virtual reality app. Ford Motor Company Fund, the company’s philanthropic arm, is hosting this educational experience.

Also, check out this list of the top 10 tips for teen drivers, which includes tips about knowing your own driving ability and avoiding distracted driving. In other words, put down that phone.

In addition to safety skills at Westborn Market during Dream Cruise, you’ll want to check this out: eBay Motors will display a custom 1967 Mustang Fastback. The Mustang is currently being rebuilt as part of their ‘On the Road’ cross country tour using Ford Restoration Parts from eBay Motors’ wide selection of parts and accessories. Automotive artist K.C. Mathieu will be onsite to meet and greet fans and to show the latest upgrades.

These are just a few things Ford is bringing to this year’s event, which features Mustang Alley at 9 Mile and Woodward, performance catalog vehicles at Normandy Plaza, the Ford booth at Duggan’s Irish Pub, near 13-and-a-half mile and Woodward, and an enthusiast meet-up at Memorial Park, near 13 Mile and Woodward.

“We are elated to have Ford Motor Company’s commitment to the Woodward Dream Cruise, and we look forward to working together on this annual tradition that puts our region in the national and international spotlight,” said Tony Michaels, executive director, Woodward Dream Cruise. “Ford consistently strives to make the Detroit region stronger, and we are incredibly grateful for their partnership.”