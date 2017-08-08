Malia Obama: Panic Over Lost iPhone

August 8, 2017 10:42 AM By Jim Johnson
Malia Obama talks with a friend during day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)

The Secret Service has a mini-national security crisis on their hands: 19-year-old Malia Obama lost her phone at Lollapalooza last weekend in Chicago.

Malia knows this is a big deal. She knows what photos and contacts are stored on her phone and she cannot afford to have them fall into the wrong hands.

The New York Post reports that the Secret Service accompanied Malia to get a replacement. A witness at the Apple Store said, “Things didn’t go exactly as planned. We couldn’t immediately help her because she didn’t have the Apple ID or the password for the missing phone.”

The White House established the security protocols. Malia never memorized the passwords they gave her.

