Safest Cities in Michigan Ranked

Where are you resting your head tonight? If you’re in Lapeer or Adrian Township, you can sleep easy knowing your area has been ranked among the “20 Safest Cities in Michigan.”

The rest of you … not so fast. Well, you’re probably OK because townships and metro Detroit cities make up the majority of the safest community list, according to a ranking by the home security company SafeWise.

Among the safest cities, 17 are found in the southeastern part of Michigan. One is in the Upper Peninsula.

Adrian Township, which was not previously ranked, comes in at No. 1. Lapeer Township, Kinross Township, Thetford Township and Cambridge Township round out the Top 5. SafeWise’s study is based on FBI Crime Report statistics from 2015 and population data.

“Each of the safest cities that made our 2017 list boasts both violent and property crime rates that are significantly below the state and national averages,” wrote Rebecca Edwards, of SafeWise. “In fact, four of these cities reported absolutely no violent crimes, according to the FBI’s most recent data, and 95% had zero incidents of murder or nonnegligent manslaughter. Additionally, eight of these safe cities reported no murders and no incidents of rape.

Michigan’s 20 safest cities

1. Adrian Township

2. Lapeer Township

3. Kinross Township

4. Thetford Township

5. Cambridge Township

6. Oakland Township

7. Grosse Ile Township

8. Flushing Township

9. Hamburg Township

10. Brandon Township

11. South Lyon

12. Beverly Hills

13. Gaines Township

14. Raisin Township

15. Petoskey

16. Huntington Woods

17. Clawson

18. Oxford Township

19. Napoleon Township

20. Springfield Township

More about SafeWise’s data and methodology.