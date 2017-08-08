Smell Like Your Favorite Wine

What makes a successful executive make a total career switch? According to Kelly Jones, a former Detroiter and founder of Kelly + Jones, it’s a beautiful scent.

“I used to work in the auto industry; I’m a super gear head, my dad had a 1932 Model A Ford, so I grew up going to car shows and smelling those old spark plugs! And I was in a meeting in Tokyo – I worked for Toyota – and I was in a board room in Tokyo and I saw these cherry blossoms out the window and I swear I could smell them! So I started sketching on the back of a Camry product plan this scent bar… it was this career epiphany and I had to follow my nose and follow the world of perfumery.”

Kelly’s newest scents, inspired by a lecture at a wine tasting, are hints of wine. She sent us some samples and I wore Notes of Rose for a day. It was light and refreshing and I think it subtly changed the flavor of the sauvignon blanc I drank in the evening. In a good way. And Kelly says that’s what she’s going for.