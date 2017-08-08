Thinking About Thunder Over Michigan? Reasons You Should Go

(WOMC) Summer is flying by and it’s time to make plans to make the most out it.

I’m trying the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show for the first time Labor Day Weekend.

Since the world famous Blue Angels are the “headliners” each of the three days, I can still rock out to U2, Arts Beats & Eats and whatever else.

I was lucky enough to get a quick tour of the Yankee Air Museum at Willow Run Airport near Ypsilanti back in May.

It was cool that have so many classic aircrafts nearby metro Detroit and really interesting to see them in person. It gives you an idea of the actual size better than on TV.

They even have a B-25 Mitchell bomber which was used extensively in WWII and of course the famous Doolittle Raid in early 1942.

Some of you will get a chance to take a spin in that B-25 with Bobby and Stacey Mornings on 104.3 WOMC.

The Willow Run factory, and Henry Ford, is famous for cranking out a different bomber, the B-24 Liberator, in massive numbers during the war, the Arsenal of Democracy. Get details here.

Since I’m skipping MIS this year, I needed to fill that void of loud, fast and flashy. The airshow should do it.

I’ve never been but I like the kids under 15 FREE. I hear it draws thousands and sounds like a fun day out.

Have YOU been? Does one have to leave really early to get parked and in by say 10 a.m.? What’s the drill? -Steve Kostan