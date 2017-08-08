WOMC Brings The Family Fun Zone Back To The Woodward Dream Cruise

(WOMC) Bring the kids and enjoy the fun at the 104.3 WOMC Family Fun Zone presented by Ford and AAA!

The fun and games happen at Pioneer Park in Royal Oak, which is on Woodward just north of Normandy at 13 and a half mile. The park is hosting what promises to be a fun-filled day as part of the Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford. Bring the kids, the aunts, uncles, and grandparents and let the whole family take a break to enjoy free ice cream, bounce houses and more.

The fun zone takes over the park 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. You’ll find:

Ford SUV Display

Clowns and Face painting!

Carousel Acres Petting Farm

Inflatables

Kids activities

Music

Photo booth

Free Ice Cream from Guernsey Farms Ice Cream!

Games in the Milk Mustache Tour trailer

and more for the whole family!

Sponsors include: