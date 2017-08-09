Five Must Sees Of The Woodward Dream Cruise 2017

By: Rebekah Heatherly

(WOMC) The 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise is going to the best yet! Partnered with Ford, WOMC plans to make this Woodward Dream Cruise one of the books. Here is the five must see things on your cruise list you do not want to miss!

Mustang Alley

If you are an owner of the treasured classic car, you will not want to miss this event. Teaming up with Ford this year for Woodward Dream Cruise, we get to include Mustang Alley on our lists of musts.

Featuring more than 650 Mustangs, not only is this the largest gathering ever featuring the iconic muscle car, but it is the largest car exhibit at the Woodward Dream Cruise! Located on East 9 mile and Woodward in Ferndale, you will be able to see the complete line of Ford performance parts and get an exclusive preview of the 2018 Mustang before it hits showrooms later this year.

Along with Ford, team members who are there to chat, Beau Daniels and team WOMC will be there broadcasting from 11 am to 1 pm! You can find all the official information about Mustang Alley, including on how to preregister at www.MustangAlleyon9.com

Duggans Irish Pub

WOMC will be partying at Duggans every day during Woodward Dream Cruise week!

Located in Royal Oak near 13 and half mile on Woodward, Duggans will serve as WOMC headquarters for the cruise this year. WOMC will be broadcasting all week from there; Beau will be there 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and Kostan will broadcast his show the whole week there. On Saturday, Bobby and Stacey will be there from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Kostan will be broadcasting his show 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ford will be on site Saturday displaying their performance vehicles as well. The excitement does not end there, Duggans will be providing live music Friday and Saturday; Funtown will be performing Friday and Saturday and Fifty in a Fuse will be performing Saturday night at 5. This is the perfect spot to watch the cruise, so why not get a bite to eat and hang out with your favorite DJ while you are there. www.dugganspub.com

Normandy Plaza

Sitting at the center of the Woodward Dream Cruise, Normandy Plaza is where you will find all the vendors for the cruise! Located on the corner of Normandy and Woodward in Royal Oak, this must see spot is a Woodward Dream Cruise staple.

You can purchase your official Woodward Dream Cruise Merch at Normandy this year! Many different businesses around metro Detroit will have booths at Normandy, like AAA, Hansons, Veritas, Gear Wrench, and Bar Leaks; Ford will also have a booth set up this year.

Normandy is also, where WOMC will have our Photo Pit Stop, where you bring your classic cruiser by, and have a chance at winning $1,000!

Family Funzone

Presented by Ford and AAA, the Family Fun Zone proves that the Woodward Dream Cruise has something for all ages! In Birmingham at Pioneer Park, just north of Normandy at 13 and half mile, our family fun zone has something for everyone in the family. WOMC has many activities planned for kids like face painting, inflatables, music, petting farm, clowns, and a photo booth. For mom and dad, Ford has their SUV and crossover display showing all of their affordable and stylish models for the growing family. In addition, this year, the Milk Moustache Tour will be there with their game and activity trailer and handing out free ice cream from Guernsey farms.

WOMC Stage

Located in the middle of Birmingham, on Old Woodward and Lincoln, our WOMC stage is a Woodward Dream Cruise landmark. WOMC will be there all day throughout the Woodward Dream Cruise, but you can catch JJ and Beau broadcasting from 1-3, then The Phoenix Theory will be there performing 3 to 9. This is another location you can find official Woodward Dream Cruise Merch!

Keep visiting WOMC.com for official news and updates on the Woodward Dream Cruise!