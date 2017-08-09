The Beverly Hillbillies Mansion Is For Sale

August 9, 2017 11:30 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Chartwell Mansion, The Beverly Hillbillies
LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 2: Buddy Ebsen as Jed Clampett, Max Baer Jr. as Jethro Bodine, Donna Douglas as Elly May Clampett and Irene Ryan as Daisy Moses (Granny) in the THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES episode, "Hair-Raising Holiday." Original airdate October 2, 1963 Image is a frame grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

It’s one of the most expensive estates in the country and it’s for sale! The mansion used in the filming of the ’60’s sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies” complete with an enormous “Cement Pond” and nearly 10/2 acres can be yours.

If you’re interested, it’ll cost you an ocean of “Black Gold” $350 Million!

In addition to the acreage, you get the 25,000 sq. ft. main house and a 5,700 sq. ft. guest house tennis courts a 75 ft. long swimming pool plus an underground garage that will accommodate some 40 cars.

mmirmxv5 The Beverly Hillbillies Mansion Is For Sale

The mansion, known as “Chartwell” was built in the ’30’s but the developer’s wife didn’t like it and refused to move in. It sat idle for a decade when the current owner acquired it. the property was expanded to include the former land occupied at one time by Nancy and President Ronald Reagan.

