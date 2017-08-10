Company Encourages Employees To Bring A Dog To Work Everyday [Poll]

By: Beau Daniels

You’ve heard about companies that have “bring your dog to work” days, those happen usually every couple of months. Now you have a company that encourages employees to bring their dog to work everyday.

นู๋อุ๋งอุ๋ง กับนู๋อุ๊บอิ๊บ A post shared by Bew'ZEe (@bew_zee) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

It’s all about a stress free environment. It would be less stress for me just not worrying what my dog is doing in the house while at work. One employee describes how it works for her, “In the evening, after meeting with clients, we come back to the office feeling a lot of pressure, and so we go straight to play with our dogs, stroking their heads, holding them, watching them run around. This helps us release some stress.”

