Cuba: A Spy Saga Worthy Of A Tom Clancy Novel

August 10, 2017 10:55 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: American Embassy, Cuba
HAVANA, CUBA - AUGUST 14: Cubans and press stand outside the newly opened US embassy as they follow the flag-raising ceremony led by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on August 14, 2015, in Havana, Cuba. The first American Secretary of State to visit Cuba since 1945, Kerry presided over the flag-raising ceremony at the recently reopened U.S. Embassy, a symbolic act after the two Cold War enemies reestablished diplomatic relations in July. (Photo by Sven Creutzmann/Mambo Photo/Getty Images)

The U.S. government is accusing Cuba of using a covert sonic device against the U.S. embassy in Havana which has caused some American diplomats to experience hearing loss.

The bizarre accusation sounds like something out of a cold war novel. Diplomats started reporting hearing loss at the end of last year. Some experienced symptoms so severe that they were forced to return to the U.S. for treatment. U.S. officials believe the diplomats may have been exposed to some sort of sonic device located either inside their residences or just outside. It’s also unknown if the device was deliberately used as a weapon.

Cuba has denied the allegations saying in a statement, “Cuba has never permitted, nor will permit, that Cuban territory be used for any action against accredited diplomatic officials or their families, with no exception.” In response to the alleged mystery attack, the State Department expelled two Cuban diplomats from the U.S. (Washington Post)

