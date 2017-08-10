Jack White, Detroit Tigers Team Up For Exclusive Vinyl Album

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) The Detroit Tigers are getting into the music industry — sort of.

Detroit native and Third Man Records founder Jack White along with the Tigers are teaming up for an exclusive 7″ vinyl record pressed at Third Man Pressing in Cass Corridor.

The record, which will be pressed in Tigers colors (blue and orange), features the song “Strike Out” by “The Brushoffs” – a group featuring Third Man Records artists Brendan Benson, Ben Blackwell, Dominic Davis and Olivia Jean.

On the other side, The White Stripes founder interviews 1984 World Series Champion Kirk Gibson.

The photos on the record sleeve were shot by Detroit Tigers pitcher, Daniel Norris.

The vinyl will only be available as part of a special package that features ticket to see the Tigers play the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, Sept. 24.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Kirk Gibson Foundation and The Detroit Tigers Foundation.