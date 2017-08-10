Pawn Stars: OJ Simpson’s White Bronco!

O.J. Simpson‘s former agent, Mike Gilbert, will appear on the cable TV show Pawn Stars next week to try to sell the white Ford Bronco involved in Simpson’s infamous “slow-speed” police chase in 1994 before he was arrested for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Simpson was eventually acquitted. Gilbert set an asking price of at least $500,000 for the Bronco, according to TMZ Sports, which posted a clip of the show. Gilbert bought the vehicle sometime later in the 1990s from A.C. Cowlings, who had been driving his friend Simpson toward the Mexico border in the slow-speed chase. It had most recently been at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Tennessee, but Gilbert is reportedly looking to cash in now that Simpson has recently returned to the media spotlight. Simpson was granted parole from prison last month in his Nevada armed robbery case, and a documentary and miniseries about him last year got attention. TMZ reported that someone offered Gilbert $250,000 for the Bronco last month, but he turned the offer down. (Bleacher Report)