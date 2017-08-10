Pawn Stars: OJ Simpson’s White Bronco!

August 10, 2017 11:30 AM By Jim Johnson
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 17: Motorists wave as police cars pursue the Ford Bronco (white, R) driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson, on a 90-minute slow-speed car chase June 17, 1994 on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California. Simpson's friend Cowlings eventually drove Simpson home, with Simpson ducked under the back passenger seat, to Brentwood where he surrendered after a stand-off with police. (Photo by Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison)

O.J. Simpson‘s former agent, Mike Gilbert, will appear on the cable TV show Pawn Stars next week to try to sell the white Ford Bronco involved in Simpson’s infamous “slow-speed” police chase in 1994 before he was arrested for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Simpson was eventually acquitted. Gilbert set an asking price of at least $500,000 for the Bronco, according to TMZ Sports, which posted a clip of the show. Gilbert bought the vehicle sometime later in the 1990s from A.C. Cowlings, who had been driving his friend Simpson toward the Mexico border in the slow-speed chase. It had most recently been at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Tennessee, but Gilbert is reportedly looking to cash in now that Simpson has recently returned to the media spotlight. Simpson was granted parole from prison last month in his Nevada armed robbery case, and a documentary and miniseries about him last year got attention. TMZ reported that someone offered Gilbert $250,000 for the Bronco last month, but he turned the offer down. (Bleacher Report)

 

