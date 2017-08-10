She Thought Her New Pet Was The Latest “Must Have” Poodle: You Won’t Believe What It Actually Was

August 10, 2017 9:39 AM By Stacey DuFord
(Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

Maiko Kawakami is a Japanese movie star who had the wool pulled over her eyes! Literally! The actress doesn’t know the difference between a lamb and a poodle. But she’s not the only one! Thousands of rich women were conned into believing lambs were expensive miniature poodles! An internet company sold them in Japan, marketed as “the must have” pet! The scam only got busted when the Japanese actress complained on a talk show that her new poodle would not eat dog food. Or bark!

She pulled out photos of her adorable pet and was devastated when told that her poodle was… a lamb! After the show, hundreds of women called police to say they had also been sold lambs instead of pups. 

gettyimages 453234816 She Thought Her New Pet Was The Latest Must Have Poodle: You Wont Believe What It Actually Was

(Photo by Jason Oxenham/Getty Images)

“I can’t trim your poodle’s claws,” said one dog beautician, “because they’re hooves!”

Most are donating their lambs to zoos and farms. And file this under “Sheep Dog.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

