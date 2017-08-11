Birth Order Determines How Bad of a Driver You Are

August 11, 2017 9:58 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: bad drivers, oldest children, only children, Worst Drivers, youngest children
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A new study by Privilege Car Insurance has determined that the oldest siblings are the worst drivers and  youngest children tend to be the safest. In fact, 89 percent of older siblings admit they exceed the speed limit, 47 percent cut off other drivers, and 46 percent hog the middle of the road. Yikes! Additionally, 30 percent of first-borns admitted to using the phone while behind the wheel and 17 % said they apply makeup while driving.

Who were the best drivers? Only children.

Source: Independent UK

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live