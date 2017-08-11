Birth Order Determines How Bad of a Driver You Are

A new study by Privilege Car Insurance has determined that the oldest siblings are the worst drivers and youngest children tend to be the safest. In fact, 89 percent of older siblings admit they exceed the speed limit, 47 percent cut off other drivers, and 46 percent hog the middle of the road. Yikes! Additionally, 30 percent of first-borns admitted to using the phone while behind the wheel and 17 % said they apply makeup while driving.

Who were the best drivers? Only children.

Source: Independent UK