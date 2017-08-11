Marketing Guns For Back To School?

August 11, 2017 12:46 AM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Back To School, Beau Daniels, Walmart
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

What do you think of this back to school marketing?

Some people might like it, but many are complaining according to CNN. Some on social media are saying it was probably put up by a shopper as a joke, but the CNN report says Walmart “was working to identify which of its stores put up the exhibit.” Maybe people at the stores are just trying to have some fun and the politically correct police are upset. There have been other occurrences that have upset people as seen here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live