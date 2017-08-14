Dream Cruise, Woodward Dream Cruise, Drive Out Hunger

Cruisin’ To Drive Out Hunger 2017

August 14, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Cruisin' To Drive Out Hunger, Westborn Market, Woodward Dream Cruise
(Photo courtesy, ForgottenHarvest.org)

You’re invited to the official Woodward Dream Cruise charity preview party on Friday, Aug. 18.

The 15th Annual Cruisin’ to Drive Out Hunger hosted by Westborn Market will be held at 27659 Woodward Avenue from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Berkley, MI.

The event features delicious food from local restaurants, live entertainment, dancing and of course classic car action.

Highlights of the event include:

⦁ Metro Detroit’s best taste fest

⦁ Sneak preview of the Woodward Dream Cruise

⦁ Specialty cocktails and craft brews

⦁ Live music by Larry Lee & The Back In The Day Band

⦁ Photo booth fun

⦁ Valet parking

⦁ Silent auction featuring the best of metro Detroit

⦁ Dress code is summer chic

Tickets are $150 each. $100 of each ticket is tax deductible.

All guests must be 21 or older to attend.

You can purchase tickets online or at the door.

