The Eagles To Play New Little Caesars Arena This Fall

Before the Eagles reunited for Classic West and Classic East last month in Los Angeles and New York, we asked Don Henley if he thought there would be more shows. This was before they announced Classic Northwest on September 30th in Seattle.

Henley on the possibility of the Eagles doing more shows beyond Classic East, Classic West and Classic Northwest:

“I don’t think you’ll see us going out and doing a long two or three week tour. You know, we may do occasional one offs here and there, or occasional stadium shows. Or, we might do a residency somewhere. That seems to be a very popular thing now that artists of our generation are doing. So, anything is possible.”

And now they’ve settled on hitting the road, but just for a handful of dates.

They’ve announced four An Evening With the Eagles shows in October — all subject to change:

10/17 – Greensboro, NC – Coliseum

10/20 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

10/24 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

10/27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

As with last month’s two shows, they’ll be joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of their late co-founder, Glenn Frey.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug.19 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.