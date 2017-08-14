The Eagles, Little Caesars Arena, Glenn Frey, Detroit, An Evening With The Eagles

The Eagles To Play New Little Caesars Arena This Fall

August 14, 2017 7:59 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Detroit, Eagles, Little Caesars Arena, Vince Gill
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: (L-R) Vince Gill, Don Henley and Deacon Frey of The Eagles perform onstage during The Classic East - Day 1 at Citi Field on July 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Scoop Marketing)

Before the Eagles reunited for Classic West and Classic East last month in Los Angeles and New York, we asked Don Henley if he thought there would be more shows. This was before they announced Classic Northwest on September 30th in Seattle.

Henley on the possibility of the Eagles doing more shows beyond Classic East, Classic West and Classic Northwest:

“I don’t think you’ll see us going out and doing a long two or three week tour. You know, we may do occasional one offs here and there, or occasional stadium shows. Or, we might do a residency somewhere. That seems to be a very popular thing now that artists of our generation are doing. So, anything is possible.”

And now they’ve settled on hitting the road, but just for a handful of dates.

They’ve announced four An Evening With the Eagles shows in October — all subject to change:

  • 10/17 – Greensboro, NC – Coliseum
  • 10/20 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
  • 10/24 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
  • 10/27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

As with last month’s two shows, they’ll be joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of their late co-founder, Glenn Frey.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug.19 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

