Tiger woods: Pharmacy On Wheels

August 15, 2017 11:09 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Tiger Woods
Last week, Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving. For good reason. He never stood a chance in court.

ESPN obtained the toxicology report from the night of his arrest. Tiger was wasted on a cocktail of powerful painkillers Vicodin and Dilaudid, plus the sleeping aid Ambien. To help calm his nerves, Tiger had taken Xanax and THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana.

The night of his arrest, in late May, Tiger was basically a pharmacy on wheels. Police found him snoring inside his car that he’d parked in the bike lane. Apparently, the Ambien worked! (ESPN)

