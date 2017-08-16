Hannah’s Annual Lemonade Stand Benefiting Gleaners A Success! [Update]

Hannah McKellar hosted her 5th Annual Hunger Hero lemonade stand to benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank this summer. Last year she raised $400, and with a match from a small business she was able to donate $800 to Gleaners.
this year another small business, Mac’s Maintenance, LLC, matched the donations she raised at her lemonade stand and sent Hannah a check for $1,900!
This will provide 11,400 meals (every $=6)!
She also had a few people donate directly to Gleaner’s in her honor.
In 2016, her donation was $800 = 4,000 meals
In 2015, her donation was $500 = 3,000 meals
In 2014, her donation was $350 = 2,100 meals
In 2013, her donation was $100 = 600 meals
So to date she has helped raise enough money to provide 21,900 meals!
When Hannah was 4 years-old, one of her neighborhood friends had her own lemonade stand and earned $50. Hannah wanted to do the same, but she and her family decided that Hannah didn’t need $50 just for herself and decided they should donate half of the profits to a good cause.
Then Hannah’s family went on vacation and were so busy they forgot to eat lunch one day. Hannah’s stomach really hurt and she felt sick – so her parents bought her something to eat. Hannah’s mom told her that not everyone was so lucky; some kids feel sick like that a lot of the time because they don’t get enough to eat at home. Hannah couldn’t imagine kids being hungry all the time and decided right away that she wanted her lemonade stand proceeds to help hungry people in need.