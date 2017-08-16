Hannah’s Annual Lemonade Stand Benefiting Gleaners A Success! [Update]

Hannah McKellar hosted her 5th Annual Hunger Hero lemonade stand to benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank this summer. Last year she raised $400, and with a match from a small business she was able to donate $800 to Gleaners.

this year another small business, Mac’s Maintenance, LLC, matched the donations she raised at her lemonade stand and sent Hannah a check for $1,900!

This will provide 11,400 meals (every $=6)!

She also had a few people donate directly to Gleaner’s in her honor.

In 2016, her donation was $800 = 4,000 meals

In 2015, her donation was $500 = 3,000 meals

In 2014, her donation was $350 = 2,100 meals

In 2013, her donation was $100 = 600 meals

So to date she has helped raise enough money to provide 21,900 meals!

When Hannah was 4 years-old, one of her neighborhood friends had her own lemonade stand and earned $50. Hannah wanted to do the same, but she and her family decided that Hannah didn’t need $50 just for herself and decided they should donate half of the profits to a good cause.