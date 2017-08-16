Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) It’s another fun week of classic cars and related activities on Woodward Avenue as we gear up for the 23rd Woodward Dream Cruise Presented by FORD.

We welcome the Blue Oval and I’m personally excited to be back at the epicenter of Dream Cruise, Duggan’s.

I’m broadcasting every night this week on Woodward North of 13 mile beginning at 7 p.m. It’s great to be able to talk to you in person and check out all the cars going by, and stopping by Duggan’s.

Here in 2017 the Woodward Dream Cruise has become an incredible event and has come a loooong way from that first Cruise in 1995.

Many of the events surrounding the cruise benefit local charities too.

I personally don’t own a classic ride but I’ve always been a fan and it’s great that so many come here during this week. Some from many miles away.

It’s really quite a show and fun hang even if you’re not as into as some are.

It’s a “Be-In” man… If Saturday’s massive crowds are too much for you, I recommend coming out Wednesday through Friday.

You still get to to see tons of great cars and you can soak up the vibe with much less hassle. Speaking of “soaking up,’ Duggan’s is great place. Stop by and say Hi!