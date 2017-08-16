Van Morrison: New Single “Transformation” First Listen!

August 16, 2017 1:31 PM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Roll With The Punches", "Transformation", Van Morrison
SANTA MONICA, CA - MAY 19: Singer songwriter Van Morrison records 'It's Too Late to Stop Now' live at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on May 19, 1973 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ed Caraeff/Getty Images)

Van Morrison has posted a preview song from his upcoming album, Roll With the Punches. “Transformation” is one of several self-written tracks on Van’s 37th studio album, which drops September 22nd.

A soulful number a bit reminiscent of his classic “Tupelo Honey,” “Transformation” features regular Morrison collaborator Chris Farlowe on additional vocals, along with guitar legend Jeff Beck and British jazzman Jason Rebello on piano.

Morrison explains, “From a very early age, I connected with the blues. The thing about the blues is you don’t dissect it — you just do it. I’ve never over-analysed what I do; I just do it.” Calling the blues “an attitude,” Van says he was “lucky to have met people who were the real thing — people like John Lee HookerJimmy Witherspoon, Bo DiddleyLittle Walter and Mose Allison. I got to hang out with them and absorb what they did. They were people with no ego whatsoever and they helped me learn a lot.”

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live