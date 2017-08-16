Van Morrison: New Single “Transformation” First Listen!

Van Morrison has posted a preview song from his upcoming album, Roll With the Punches. “Transformation” is one of several self-written tracks on Van’s 37th studio album, which drops September 22nd.

A soulful number a bit reminiscent of his classic “Tupelo Honey,” “Transformation” features regular Morrison collaborator Chris Farlowe on additional vocals, along with guitar legend Jeff Beck and British jazzman Jason Rebello on piano.

Morrison explains, “From a very early age, I connected with the blues. The thing about the blues is you don’t dissect it — you just do it. I’ve never over-analysed what I do; I just do it.” Calling the blues “an attitude,” Van says he was “lucky to have met people who were the real thing — people like John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bo Diddley, Little Walter and Mose Allison. I got to hang out with them and absorb what they did. They were people with no ego whatsoever and they helped me learn a lot.”