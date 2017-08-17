Meet The 2018 Ford Mustang

The 2018 Ford Mustang will be on display in Mustang Alley in Ferndale during the Woodward Dream Cruise. Jim Owens, Marketing Manager of Ford Performance, describes the GT350.

“This is the GT350, Shelby made famous in the 60s, winning the SCCA production B against Porsches and BMWs and this car beat it. Fast forward another 50 years , in 2015, we came out with a new Shelby GT350. 520+ horsepower. It is the largest naturally aspirated flat-plane crank that Ford has ever done. It sounds menacing and it looks beautiful and it is so fast on a racetrack it would make you feel like you’re A J Foyt.”