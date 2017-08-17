Nintendo, Collection, Wisconsin, eBay, $20K, Cash, Sold, Games

Nintendo Collector Sells Massive Stash For $20K

(Photo: Charles Amble/EBAY)

(WOMC) An impressive collection of nearly 1,000 different Nintendo games, consoles, accessories, and collectibles was sold by a Wisconsin man for a reported $20,000.

Charles Amble, 30, has loved video-gaming since he was a kid.

For the past 10 years, Amble told WISN he spent weekends at garage sales and making Craigslist deals to create the impressive collection.

photo 2 Nintendo Collector Sells Massive Stash For $20K

(Photo: Charles Amble/EBAY)

According to the eBay listing, Amble decided it was time to sell the collection after talks of having kids and moving to a new house with no dedicated video game room.

He originally put up the collection up on eBay asking for $29,900, but pulled it off the online marketplace after receiving a $20,000 cash offer.

“I had a cash buyer come up from Ohio and come pick it up,” Amble told WISN.

Amble explained the buyer drove up with a pickup truck and left with the bed full of the 750 games that spanned the three Nintendo platforms: NES, Super NES, and N64.

He told WISN he plans to use the money to travel with his wife and possibly buy a boat.

photo 21 Nintendo Collector Sells Massive Stash For $20K

(Photo: Charles Amble/EBAY)

