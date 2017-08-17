Nintendo Collector Sells Massive Stash For $20K

(WOMC) An impressive collection of nearly 1,000 different Nintendo games, consoles, accessories, and collectibles was sold by a Wisconsin man for a reported $20,000.

Charles Amble, 30, has loved video-gaming since he was a kid.

For the past 10 years, Amble told WISN he spent weekends at garage sales and making Craigslist deals to create the impressive collection.

According to the eBay listing, Amble decided it was time to sell the collection after talks of having kids and moving to a new house with no dedicated video game room.

He originally put up the collection up on eBay asking for $29,900, but pulled it off the online marketplace after receiving a $20,000 cash offer.

“I had a cash buyer come up from Ohio and come pick it up,” Amble told WISN.

Amble explained the buyer drove up with a pickup truck and left with the bed full of the 750 games that spanned the three Nintendo platforms: NES, Super NES, and N64.

He told WISN he plans to use the money to travel with his wife and possibly buy a boat.