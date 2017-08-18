Back To School Safety Tips From AAA Michigan

It’s a tough time of year for many as parents and kids get back into the swing of the school routine after the lazy days of summer.

It can also be a dangerous time of year: As the new school year begins, AAA wants to remind motorists about safe ways to share the roads with young pedestrians, other drivers, bicyclists and school buses.

There were 456 children killed on U.S. roads in 2015, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

AAA urges motorists to follow these five tips for sharing the road with young pedestrians, other drivers, bicyclists, and school buses:

Wait your turn: It is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. School buses use yellow flashing lights to alert motorists that they are preparing to stop. Red flashing lights and an extended stop sign arm also signal that children are getting on or off the bus.

Extra room: The area 10 feet around a school bus is where children are in the most danger of getting hit. Stop your car far enough from the bus to allow children the necessary space to safely enter and exit the bus.

If your child will be walking or biking to school, AAA urges parents and caregivers to discuss the following five safety tips with them:

Be alert: Look left, right and left again, before crossing the street and. Children should also be advised to avoid distractions and watch for potential road hazards.

Wear a helmet: Safety is cool. Kids who bicycle always should wear a helmet. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety states that a helmet can reduce the risk of head injury by 85 percent.

Walk with caution: Walk only on the sidewalk, and cross the street only at crosswalks. Avoid walking in front of, behind or between parked cars. Remind them that even though they can see the vehicle, the driver might not see them.

AAA is a go-to source for traffic safety information. Visit AAA.com/trafficsafety to learn more.