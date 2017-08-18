Celebrate the Automobile At The AAA Auto Expo

(credit: George Fox/WOMC)

Celebrate America’s passion for the automobile at the second annual AAA Auto Expo.

Join for a morning of fun and friendship and share your ride with other drivers who share your love of cars.

Come check out cars you’ve loved – and cars you’d love to have – or bring your own classic car, sporty sedan, daily driver or work in progress to put on display. Together, we’ll celebrate the very machines that fuel the motoring passion in us all.

It’s happening 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 30 at AAA, One Auto Club Drive, Dearborn, MI. Get details at facebook.com/AAAMichigan/events

  • Free admission – members and nonmembers alike
  • Display your car for free! All types of cars welcome
  • Collectible event hat to the first 100 drivers displaying their cars
  • Sling pack goodie bag to all attendees – while supply lasts
  • Commemorative dashboard plaques for all cars on display
  • Cool, collector cars on display from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering and MR
