Judge Judy, Video, Dog, Recognizes Owner

Judge Judy Rules In Seconds After Dog Recognizes Its Owner [VIDEO]

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

(WOMC) The love between an owner and its pet is like no other and Judge Judy knows it.

In a now viral episode, Judge Judy settled a dog owner dispute in seconds with one common solution: Let the dog loose in the courtroom, hoping the pup would go to its true owner.

A woman claimed she bought the dog from someone on the street, but a man insisted that the dog was rightfully his.

TV personality Judge Judy decided the only way to settle the dispute was to let the dog decide.

In the video, she orders the dog be brought in.

As soon as the tiny, white dog spots the man, he begins to wag his tail.

“Madam, listen to me carefully. Put the dog down,” the judge demands.

As soon as the dog is put on the ground, he rushes to the man and licks his face with joy.

The woman protests, saying the dog responds this way to everyone.

But Judy Judy doesn’t buy it.

Case closed.

