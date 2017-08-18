My Pre-Cruise Cruise with Bobby’s Father-in-Law

Last week I participated in a crazy international scavenger hunt where I had to take pictures and videos of contrived and/or impossible situations. This is one of the things I had to do:

Take an elderly person (at least 70 years old) on a joyride in their favorite car (same make and model and vintage) from their youth. The elderly person must be at least 70 years old; the car, at least 60 years old… and you and the senior must be dressed in period attire that reflects the era when the car was manufactured.

I put out a plea on Facebook for a car made in 1957 or earlier and Sally in Berkley offered to let us use her 1957 Dodge Coronet. I knew that Bobby’s in-laws were visiting from Florida (they come up every year for the Woodward Dream Cruise) and Bobby’s wife kindly helped find 50s attire for her dad, Arthur, and he offered to come along for the ride.

I still can’t believe Sally let me drive her car! It was so cool! I’ve never driven a car where you put it in gear by pushing a button. I only drove it for a short distance then Sally drove it around the block so we could film it again and my son and Arthur refused to get out. They loved it! My son said “Mom, I’ve got my permit. I could drive it for a little bit.” Um, no.

Sally told me she bought the car a few years ago because she remembers her mom driving them around in this same car when she was little. I should have taken some pictures of the inside; it’s gorgeous!

Thank you again, Sally, for the generous use of your car and Arthur, for your time.