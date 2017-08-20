Connie Kalitta: “The Bounty Hunter” Reminisces About Cruisin’ Woodward With JJ

By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Woodward Dream Cruise, Connie Kalitta, Kalitta Air
2 Feb 1996: Connie Kalitta performs during the NHRA Winternationals held at Pomona Dragway in California. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

The Woodward Dream Cruise, presented by Ford, is always a chance to remember our past. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the 16 mile journey through 9 communities up and down America’s first paved road M-1.

The ’50’s & ’60’s were a romantic time on Woodward Avenue. A time when automotive enthusiasts went to great measures to enhance the performance of the products that the Big 3 were producing and street racing became the pastime of a generation.

Among the most famous of Detroit’s street racers, was Connie Kalitta, a kid from Mt. Clemens, who had a knack with a wrench and a need for speed. Speed became a way of life and a career for Mr. Kalitta as he is recognized as one of America’s most famous NHRA drag racers, nicknamed “The Bounty Hunter“. He was the first driver credited with exceeding 200 MPH at a sanctioned event.

Connie still owns Kalitta Motorsports as well Kalitta Air, an international air freight company based a Willow Run Airport outside of Detroit.

oscoda group photo 071117 Connie Kalitta: The Bounty Hunter Reminisces About Cruisin Woodward With JJ

Photo Courtesy of Connie Kalitta

I had a chance to remember his days “waxing” the competition on Woodward with Mr. Kalitta recently:

 

 

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live