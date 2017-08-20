Twins Born On Woodward During Dream Cruise [VIDEO]

By Beau Daniels
Parents of Woodward Dream Cruise twins.

The Woodward Dreams Cruise Presented by Ford creates special moments, many that are lifetime. During a broadcast Dream Cruise week I came across a family that was celebrating the birthday of twins. What made the moment more special was that the mom gave birth to her twins on Woodward at St. Joseph Hospital, Dream Cruise day 17 years ago. Sydney and Savannah’s birthdays will almost always fall during Dream Cruise week or day.

Then at the same broadcast location another married couple came up the me and said they were celebrating because they met at Dream Cruise, during that conversation a gentleman pointed out flowers arrived at the table of even another couple enjoying their anniversary who were married during the Cruise on Woodward.

