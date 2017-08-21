IT'S SOLAR ECLIPSE DAY! WATCH IT LIVE| REAL-TIME FORECAST| TIME IT WILL HAPPEN IN YOUR ZIP CODE| PARTIES| HOW TO WATCH WITHOUT GLASSES|

Eclipse View From International Space Station

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Eclipse View From International Space Station
NASA/National Geographic/Getty Images)

By: Beau Daniels

This is how an eclipse looks from the International Space Station looking down at Earth.

This is a shot from Earth with the International Space Station in between the view of the sun.

After talking on air about the eclipse, I believe that the hype is real. One of the persons I talked to drove all the way down to Charleston, SC from Michigan to view the eclipse and was overwhelmed. Also cash flow was big, many party’s were in full effect in the Charleston area and even the hippies were making money sell things on the beach. NASA

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live