Eclipse View From International Space Station

By: Beau Daniels

This is how an eclipse looks from the International Space Station looking down at Earth.

How astronauts on the International Space Station are watching the solar eclipse https://t.co/agnFRFIToz — TIME (@TIME) August 21, 2017

This is a shot from Earth with the International Space Station in between the view of the sun.

This composite image, made from seven frames, shows the International Space Station during a partial solar eclipse (NASA/Joel Kowsky) pic.twitter.com/6P5LBw5yVw — WCPO (@WCPO) August 21, 2017

After talking on air about the eclipse, I believe that the hype is real. One of the persons I talked to drove all the way down to Charleston, SC from Michigan to view the eclipse and was overwhelmed. Also cash flow was big, many party’s were in full effect in the Charleston area and even the hippies were making money sell things on the beach. NASA

