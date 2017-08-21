Eclipse View From International Space Station

By: Beau Daniels
This is how an eclipse looks from the International Space Station looking down at Earth.
This is a shot from Earth with the International Space Station in between the view of the sun.
After talking on air about the eclipse, I believe that the hype is real. One of the persons I talked to drove all the way down to Charleston, SC from Michigan to view the eclipse and was overwhelmed. Also cash flow was big, many party’s were in full effect in the Charleston area and even the hippies were making money sell things on the beach. NASA
