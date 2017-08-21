No Eclipse Glasses? No Problem!

The eclipse will take place at 1:04 pm here in metro Detroit (yes, we did that just for you!).

Maybe you’re like me and you didn’t plan ahead and you don’t have the right glasses to watch the eclipse. DON’T stare at the sun! Use materials you have at home (or work) to make a simple way to view the eclipse.

Take two sheets of stiff white cardstock and cut a square hole in the middle of one. Tape aluminum foil over the hole. Poke a hole in the foil with a paperclip or pin. Lay the other piece of cardstock on the ground. Hold the piece with the foil above it with the foil facing up. Stand with the sun behind you. Adjust until you can see a small circle of light, projected from the pinhole, on the other sheet of paper. That’s a tiny image of the sun, which will become crescent-shaped as the moon moves across it.