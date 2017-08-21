IT'S SOLAR ECLIPSE DAY! WATCH IT LIVE| REAL-TIME FORECAST| TIME IT WILL HAPPEN IN YOUR ZIP CODE| PARTIES| HOW TO WATCH WITHOUT GLASSES|

Two Blinded By Solar Eclipse

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Blinded by total eclipse, Total Eclipse
CEM TURKEL/AFP/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

Hopefully we don’t hear any more stories like this after today’s eclipse. Two men where blinded during a total eclipse each in one eye. When walking home from school they each covered one eye and decided to look at the eclipse for only 20 seconds. The damage is permanent, “We both got burned at the same time. He got the left eye and I got the right eye. We didn’t know right that second that we damaged our eyes.”

Many think even as the sun is partially covered it’s safe, not according to Dr. G. Baker Hubbard, “When you partially obscure the sun with the moon, it’s not so bright, and it’s not so painful to actually look at it. But, even though it’s not painful, those harmful rays are still getting in your eyes and focused right onto the center of your retina, and that’s where it does the damage.” Learn more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live