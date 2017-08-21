Two Blinded By Solar Eclipse

By: Beau Daniels

Hopefully we don’t hear any more stories like this after today’s eclipse. Two men where blinded during a total eclipse each in one eye. When walking home from school they each covered one eye and decided to look at the eclipse for only 20 seconds. The damage is permanent, “We both got burned at the same time. He got the left eye and I got the right eye. We didn’t know right that second that we damaged our eyes.”

Many think even as the sun is partially covered it’s safe, not according to Dr. G. Baker Hubbard, “When you partially obscure the sun with the moon, it’s not so bright, and it’s not so painful to actually look at it. But, even though it’s not painful, those harmful rays are still getting in your eyes and focused right onto the center of your retina, and that’s where it does the damage.” Learn more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter