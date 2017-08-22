Aerosmith Have Begun Recording a New Song

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) It looks like Aerosmith can’t stay idle these days.

Besides their big “Aero-Vederci Tour,” which I’ll talk about in a minute, they started recording a new song.

It’s a Joe Perry song idea which is good and means more rock than ballad. This might not point to a new album though.

Brad Whitford said, “ The music business has changed so much since we first started. You don’t have to record a whole CD anymore. So hopefully we can put out this one song or two, or three.” Or, “We could just release one song and make it available for download.”

While the current tour is called the “Aero-Vederci Tour,” Whitford thinks they could have another four or five years left actually.

This current tour has covered the Middle East, Russia, Europe, and picks up in September in South America where fans go nuts for the once banned Rock & Roll.

That lack of rock like Aerosmith and The Rolling Stones down there has created a demand that reminds me of the USA mid-70’s. They really go nuts for it!

Hey, they’re playing everywhere…everywhere but HERE! It’s been almost three years.