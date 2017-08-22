Rest In Eternal Peace: Right Next To Eleanor Rigby

By Jim Johnson
LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 19: A gravestone shows the name of 'Eleanor Rigby', said to be the inspiration for the Beatles' famous 1966 song, in the churchyard of St.Peter's church in Woolton, March 19, 2011 in Liverpool, England. It was at St Peter's Church Hall in July 1957 that Paul McCartney first met John Lennon, who was then performing with the Quarrymen. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Imagine being buried in a plot linked to a classic Beatles song.

A pair of gravesites in Liverpool’s St Peter’s churchyard will soon be auctioned. The church is considered the place where Beatles history began — because it’s where Paul McCartney met John Lennon at a July 1957 picnic. But these graves are next to those of Eleanor Rigby, the woman who died in 1939 and may or may not have inspired the iconic tune.

A spokesman for Omega Auctions, which is selling both lots, tells Britain’s Guardian that he expects “fierce bidding from across the globe. The deeds will be included in a lot with a miniature bible that has the name Eleanor Rigby written inside and is expected to sell for between $2500 and $5000.

Paul McCartney claims the name just “came to him.” But with it visible on a headstone in the graveyard that he and Lennon often walked through as teenagers, the song’s backstory remains an ongoing Beatles mystery.

The plots were bought by Rigby’s father in 1915, but some were never used. Now, nearly 80 years after her death, Beatle fans have a chance to purchase what amounts to a permanent connection to the band.

The sale takes place on September 11th in Warrington, England.

