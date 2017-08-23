ReplyASAP, App, Android, Phone, Locks, Dad, Creates, Ignore No More

Dad Creates App That Makes Children Answer Parents’ Texts

(Source: Flickr/Brandon Giesbrecht)

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) Sometimes, children have a way of conveniently forgetting to reply to texts from their parents.

Luckily, one father is here to help.

The father, Nick Herbert, created the app ReplyASAP, after getting annoyed with his son ignoring him, according to Good Housekeeping.

The app seizes the phone’s screen and sounds an alarm, forcing the child to respond to his/her parent if they want to have access to their phone again.

The app also notifies parents when their child has seen their message.

Herbert told Good Housekeeping that his son was accepting of the app.

“He knows when to use it and when I send him a message on it, it will be important,” he said.

ReplyASAP is currently only available on Andriod, but an iPhone app is in the works.

There are other apps that allow parents to remotely lock a phone such as Ignore No More, according to the Good Housekeeping article.

 

