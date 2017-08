By: Beau Daniels

Wow, 61 Free Things To Do In Detroit listed here. First that sticks out is Eastern Market with a cool unique vibe. Cider mills will soon be in full effect, Michigan is blessed with over 100.

Spread the word! Yates' Spring Cider Pressing season begins tomorrow at 8AM! Pure Michigan is Yates Cider Mill! #puremichigan #yatesmill pic.twitter.com/7MWACrbjmo — Yates Cider Mill (@YatesMill) April 13, 2017

Even a ride on the elevator at the Ren Cen is fun.

A glass elevator ride to the top of the Renaissance Center after presenting at the Education & Economic Summit. #k12 pic.twitter.com/aQILKvvKVB — Jeff Croley (@creativeOSI) March 3, 2015

Memories are always created at Belle Isle.

Take me back to belle isle pic.twitter.com/QwGV9obv7M — Kyra (@kyraleigh_s) August 13, 2017

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter