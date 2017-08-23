Sing On Stage With Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney is giving you a chance to win tickets to his show on September 21st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York AND to sing Get Back with him on stage during the soundcheck. This amazing experience includes round trip airfare to New York and lodging.

It will cost $10 to enter at Omaze.com/Paul, but all the proceeds go to the David Lynch Foundation, which targets toxic stress through Transcendental Meditation.

In 2009, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr came together at Radio City Music Hall in New York for the Change Begins Within benefit concert for the David Lynch Foundation. It will be released on DVD and digitally on September 1st.