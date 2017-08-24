Bob Seger, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Final Show, Final Performer, Sold Out

Bob Seger Will Be Final Performer At The Palace

Filed Under: Bob Seger, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Ban, Final Performer, Final Show, The Palace of Auburn Hills
104.3 WOMC welcomed Bob Seger and Joe Walsh to the Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday April 11, 2013 (Photo by Steve Wiseman / 104.3 WOMC)

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) The curtains will close at The Palace of Auburn Hills next month.

Detroit’s own Bob Seger will be the final performer at The Palace on Saturday, Sept. 23, Palace Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday.

A sellout for Seger’s concert will be his 17th sold-out show at the venue, a record for most sold out concerts at the arena.  A limited number of tickets are still available.

No decisions or timetable regarding future plans for the building or the property have been made at this time.

The first show at the Palace was Sting on August 13, 1988.

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band have played a major part of the venue’s history.  In 1996, he played a string of sold out dates (March 10, 12 and 14 and on May 3, 5 and 17), setting a venue record for most sellouts during the same tour.

To help close the arena, The Palace is asking fans to share their favorite concert memories and experiences by using #MyPalaceMemory

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live