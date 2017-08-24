By: Beau Daniels

A doctor has decided that putting on heavy make-up helps patients relax. Cosmetic make-up therapy? Dermatologist Bai Shufang spends over an hour putting on extra thick make-up changing her persona because she says, it’s helps to not look like a doctor.

She actually looks like a Chinese opera singer with all the make-up worn in front of patients. Some are not feeling it, but her bosses are cool with it more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter