Cosmetic Make-Up Therapy

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, make up
FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

A doctor has decided that putting on heavy make-up helps patients relax. Cosmetic make-up therapy? Dermatologist Bai Shufang spends over an hour putting on extra thick make-up changing her persona because she says, it’s helps to not look like a doctor.

She actually looks like a Chinese opera singer with all the make-up worn in front of patients. Some are not feeling it, but her bosses are cool with it more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live