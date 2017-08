Rod Stewart has teamed up with Joe Jonas and DNCE on a revamped rendition of Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, and, according to Variety, they will debut the song on the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

The song is set for release on Friday. They’ve released a teaser.

The original Do Ya Think I’m Sexy was released in 1978 on Stewart’s Blondes Have More Fun album and spent four weeks at the top of Billboard Hot 100 chart in February of 1979.

Source: Variety