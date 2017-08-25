Eric Clapton: Unplugged 25 Years Ago Today

Eric Clapton was already a major artist in 1992, but he became even more popular with something that happened 25 years ago today (August 25th, 1992) — the release of his Unplugged album.

Recorded on January 16th of that year in Windsor, England for the MTV show, the album introduced us to the acoustic version of “Layla,” and the first live version of “Tears in Heaven,” the song written following the death of his four-year old son Conor in 1991.

The album went on to win six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Rock Song for “Layla,” and Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Tears in Heaven.”

Since its release it has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide and allowed Clapton to grow as an artist.

Eric Clapton on the success of his Unplugged album: “The success of Unplugged and the freedom that gave me to explore all of my past and so many different avenues of music without feeling that I had to be anybody else but me sort of opened the way to do anything”.

Clapton returns to the road for six shows next month — two in New York City and four in Los Angeles — starting on September 7th at Madison Square Garden.